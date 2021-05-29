On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 12:05 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 15 7 .682
Carolina (Milwaukee) 14 8 .636 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 9 13 .409 6
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 2 20 .091 13
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 16 6 .727
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 14 8 .636 2
Salem (Boston) 12 10 .545 4
Fredericksburg (Washington) 3 19 .136 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbia (Kansas City) 14 8 .636
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 13 9 .591 1
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 11 11 .500 3
Augusta (Atlanta) 9 13 .409 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Down East 2, Fredericksburg 1

Carolina 12, Kannapolis 6

Salem 4, Myrtle Beach 1

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 2

Columbia 2, Augusta 1

Charleston 10, Fayetteville 7

Friday’s Games

Down East 6, Fredericksburg 2

Carolina 6, Kannapolis 1

Myrtle Beach 10, Salem 9

Delmarva 4, Lynchburg 0, 6 innings

Columbia 7, Augusta 6

        Read more: Sports News

Charleston 5, Fayetteville 4

Saturday’s Games

Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Down East, 6 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Sunday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 1 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,4:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Data + AI Summit
5|28 Visualizing Excel Data with SmartArt...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor