Low-A East Glance

|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|14
|8
|.636
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|9
|13
|.409
|6
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|2
|20
|.091
|13
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|14
|8
|.636
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|3
|19
|.136
|13
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|13
|9
|.591
|1
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|9
|13
|.409
|5
Down East 2, Fredericksburg 1
Carolina 12, Kannapolis 6
Salem 4, Myrtle Beach 1
Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 2
Columbia 2, Augusta 1
Charleston 10, Fayetteville 7
Down East 6, Fredericksburg 2
Carolina 6, Kannapolis 1
Myrtle Beach 10, Salem 9
Delmarva 4, Lynchburg 0, 6 innings
Columbia 7, Augusta 6
Charleston 5, Fayetteville 4
Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Down East, 6 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Down East, 1 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem,4:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
