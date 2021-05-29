Trending:
Low-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 10:23 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 15 8 .652
Carolina (Milwaukee) 14 8 .636 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 9 14 .391 6
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 2 20 .091 12½
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 16 6 .727
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 14 8 .636 2
Salem (Boston) 12 10 .545 4
Fredericksburg (Washington) 4 19 .174 12½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbia (Kansas City) 15 8 .636
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 14 9 .591 1
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 11 11 .500
Augusta (Atlanta) 9 14 .409 6

___

Friday’s Games

Down East 6, Fredericksburg 2

Carolina 6, Kannapolis 1

Myrtle Beach 10, Salem 9

Delmarva 4, Lynchburg 0, 6 innings

Columbia 7, Augusta 6

Charleston 5, Fayetteville 4

Saturday’s Games

Kannapolis at Carolina, ppd.

Fredericksburg 2, Down East 1, 7 innings

Myrtle Beach at Salem, ppd.

Charleston 7, Fayetteville 6

Columbia 10, Augusta 2

Lynchburg at Delmarva, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 1 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,4:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

