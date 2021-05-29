Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|14
|8
|.636
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|9
|14
|.391
|6
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|2
|20
|.091
|12½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|14
|8
|.636
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|4
|19
|.174
|12½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|15
|8
|.636
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|14
|9
|.591
|1
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|9
|14
|.409
|6
Down East 6, Fredericksburg 2
Carolina 6, Kannapolis 1
Myrtle Beach 10, Salem 9
Delmarva 4, Lynchburg 0, 6 innings
Columbia 7, Augusta 6
Charleston 5, Fayetteville 4
Kannapolis at Carolina, ppd.
Fredericksburg 2, Down East 1, 7 innings
Myrtle Beach at Salem, ppd.
Charleston 7, Fayetteville 6
Columbia 10, Augusta 2
Lynchburg at Delmarva, ppd.
Fredericksburg at Down East, 1 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem,4:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
