Sports News

Low-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 8, 2021 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Central Division

W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 0 0 .000 _
Down East (Texas) 0 0 .000 _
Fayetteville (Houston) 0 0 .000 _
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 0 0 .000 _

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 1 0 1.000 _
Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _
Delmarva (Baltimore) 0 1 .000 1

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Augusta (Atlanta) 1 1 .500 _
Columbia (Kansas City) 1 1 .500 _
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 0 0 .000 _
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 0 0 .000 _

___

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 2

Down East 4, Kannapolis 2

Fayetteville 8, Carolina 4

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 4

Columbia 12, Augusta 2

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Down East at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

