Low-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 8:40 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 6 0 1.000
Carolina (Milwaukee) 5 1 .833 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 1 5 .167 5
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 0 6 .000 6
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 6 0 1.000
Delmarva (Baltimore) 3 3 .500 3
Salem (Boston) 3 3 .500 3
Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 6 .000 6
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 4 2 .667
Augusta (Atlanta) 3 3 .500 1
Columbia (Kansas City) 3 3 .500 1
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 2 4 .333 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 6, Fayetteville 2

Delmarva 11, Salem 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Myrtle Beach 5, Charleston 1

Augusta 13, Columbia 2

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 1

Down East 5, Kannapolis 4

Salem 6, Delmarva 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Down East 9, Kannapolis 2

Carolina 8, Fayetteville 5

Salem 8, Delmarva 5

Columbia 9, Augusta 4

Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 4

Charleston 3, Myrtle Beach 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduledTuesday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

