Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 10:38 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 8 2 .800
Carolina (Milwaukee) 7 3 .700 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 5 5 .500 3
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 0 10 .000 8
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 8 2 .800
Delmarva (Baltimore) 7 3 .700 1
Salem (Boston) 5 5 .500 3
Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 10 .000 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbia (Kansas City) 6 4 .600
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 5 5 .500 1
Augusta (Atlanta) 4 5 .444
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 4 5 .444

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fayetteville 9, Kannapolis 2

Lynchburg 8, Salem 1

Delmarva 17, Fredericksburg 3

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Columbia 12, Charleston 4

Carolina at Down East, ppd.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Down East 1, Carolina 0, 8 innings

Carolina 2, Down East 0

Charleston 2, Columbia 0

Fayetteville 7, Kannapolis 6

Salem 10, Lynchburg 2

        Read more: Sports News

Myrtle Beach 4, Augusta 3

Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 3

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Kannapolis 0

Carolina 8, Down East 2

Salem 4, Lynchburg 0

Augusta 10, Myrtle Beach 2

Delmarva 6, Fredericksburg 1

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Columbia 9, Charleston 4

Saturday’s Games

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 2, 4 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration