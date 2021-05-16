Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|0
|12
|.000
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|5
|7
|.417
|2
Myrtle Beach 5, Augusta 1, game 1
Augusta 2, Myrtle Beach 1, game 2
Kannapolis 1, Fayetteville 0
Down East 4, Carolina 2
Salem 4, Lynchburg 0
Delmarva 12, Fredericksburg 2
Charleston 19, Columbia 6
Carolina 3, Down East 1
Delmarva 6, Fredericksburg 4
Fayetteville 12, Kannapolis 2
Lynchburg 2, Salem 1
Charleston 8, Columbia 5
Myrtle Beach 9, at Augusta 7
No games scheduled
Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
