Low-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 9:16 pm
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 9 3 .750
Carolina (Milwaukee) 8 4 .667 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 6 6 .500 3
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 1 11 .083 8
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 9 3 .750
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 9 3 .750
Salem (Boston) 6 6 .500 3
Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 12 .000 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 7 5 .583
Columbia (Kansas City) 6 6 .500 1
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 6 6 .500 1
Augusta (Atlanta) 5 7 .417 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Myrtle Beach 5, Augusta 1, game 1

Augusta 2, Myrtle Beach 1, game 2

Kannapolis 1, Fayetteville 0

Down East 4, Carolina 2

Salem 4, Lynchburg 0

Delmarva 12, Fredericksburg 2

Charleston 19, Columbia 6

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 3, Down East 1

Delmarva 6, Fredericksburg 4

Fayetteville 12, Kannapolis 2

Lynchburg 2, Salem 1

Charleston 8, Columbia 5

Myrtle Beach 9, at Augusta 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

