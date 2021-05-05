Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Down East (Texas)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Salem (Boston)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Tuesday’s Games
Lynchburg 16, Fredericksburg 3
Down East 8, Kannapolis 4
Carolina 6, Fayetteville 5
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m. (postponed)
Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 3
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m. (postponed)
Wednesday’s Games
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 12:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m., 1st game
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 10 p.m., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Columbia at Augusta, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments