On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Central Division

W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 0 0 .000 _
Down East (Texas) 0 0 .000 _
Fayetteville (Houston) 0 0 .000 _
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 0 0 .000 _

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 _
Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _
Salem (Boston) 0 0 .000 _

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Augusta (Atlanta) 0 0 .000 _
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 0 0 .000 _
Columbia (Kansas City) 0 0 .000 _
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 16, Fredericksburg 3

Down East 8, Kannapolis 4

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Carolina 6, Fayetteville 5

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m. (postponed)

Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 3

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m. (postponed)

Wednesday’s Games

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 12:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m., 1st game

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 10 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Columbia at Augusta, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Blue Angels kick off 2021 show season