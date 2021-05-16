Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A Southeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 8:14 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 8 4 .667
Daytona (Cincinnati) 6 6 .500 2
Jupiter (Miami) 5 7 .417 3
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 5 7 .417 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 9 3 .750
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 7 5 .583 2
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 6 6 .500 3
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 6 6 .500 3
Lakeland (Detroit) 5 7 .417 4
Dunedin (Toronto) 3 9 .250 6

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa 8, Lakeland 2

Bradenton 2, Dunedin 0

Jupiter 2, Palm Beach 1

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Clearwater 10, Fort Myers 0

Daytona 5, St. Lucie 1

Sunday’s Games

Fort Myers 5, Clearwater 2

Palm Beach 4, Jupiter 1

Tampa 4, Lakeland 1

Dunedin 6, Bradenton 3

St. Lucie 2, Daytona 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Read more: Sports News

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, noon

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Chief Data Officers Digital Roundtable
5|12 Accelerate 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration