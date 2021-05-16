Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Jupiter (Miami)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|3
|9
|.250
|6
___
Tampa 8, Lakeland 2
Bradenton 2, Dunedin 0
Jupiter 2, Palm Beach 1
Clearwater 10, Fort Myers 0
Daytona 5, St. Lucie 1
Fort Myers 5, Clearwater 2
Palm Beach 4, Jupiter 1
Tampa 4, Lakeland 1
Dunedin 6, Bradenton 3
St. Lucie 2, Daytona 1
No games scheduled
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, noon
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
