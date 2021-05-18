Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Jupiter (Miami)
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|3
|10
|.231
|6
___
Fort Myers 5, Clearwater 2
Palm Beach 4, Jupiter 1
Tampa 4, Lakeland 1
Dunedin 6, Bradenton 3
St. Lucie 2, Daytona 1
No games scheduled
Lakeland 7, Bradenton 0
Fort Myers 8, Tampa 2
St. Lucie 4, Palm Beach 0
Clearwater 5, Dunedin 4, 10 innings
Daytona 3, Jupiter 2
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, noon
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
