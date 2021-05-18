On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A Southeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 10:47 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 9 4 .692
Daytona (Cincinnati) 7 6 .538 2
Jupiter (Miami) 5 8 .385 4
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 5 8 .385 4
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 9 4 .692
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 7 6 .538 2
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 7 6 .538 2
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 7 6 .538 2
Lakeland (Detroit) 6 7 .462 3
Dunedin (Toronto) 3 10 .231 6

___

Sunday’s Games

Fort Myers 5, Clearwater 2

Palm Beach 4, Jupiter 1

Tampa 4, Lakeland 1

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Dunedin 6, Bradenton 3

St. Lucie 2, Daytona 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 7, Bradenton 0

Fort Myers 8, Tampa 2

St. Lucie 4, Palm Beach 0

Clearwater 5, Dunedin 4, 10 innings

Daytona 3, Jupiter 2

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, noon

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research