Sports News

Low-A Southeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 10:47 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 12 5 .706
Daytona (Cincinnati) 9 8 .529 3
Jupiter (Miami) 7 10 .412 5
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 6 11 .353 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 13 4 .765
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 9 8 .529 4
Lakeland (Detroit) 8 9 .471 5
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 8 9 .471 5
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 7 10 .412 6
Dunedin (Toronto) 6 11 .353 7

___

Friday’s Games

Lakeland 9, Bradenton 2

Tampa 9, Fort Myers 7

St. Lucie 8, Palm Beach 4

Dunedin 1, Clearwater 0

Jupiter 5, Daytona 4

Saturday’s Games

Bradenton 7, Lakeland 6

Tampa 13, Fort Myers 0

Palm Beach 6, St. Lucie 5

Clearwater 5, Dunedin 3

Daytona 1, Jupiter 0

Sunday’s Games

Fort Myers at Tampa, 12 p.m.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 12 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 12 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

