Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Jupiter (Miami)
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|8
|9
|.471
|5
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|8
|9
|.471
|5
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|7
|10
|.412
|6
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|6
|11
|.353
|7
___
Lakeland 9, Bradenton 2
Tampa 9, Fort Myers 7
St. Lucie 8, Palm Beach 4
Dunedin 1, Clearwater 0
Jupiter 5, Daytona 4
Bradenton 7, Lakeland 6
Tampa 13, Fort Myers 0
Palm Beach 6, St. Lucie 5
Clearwater 5, Dunedin 3
Daytona 1, Jupiter 0
Fort Myers at Tampa, 12 p.m.
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 12 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 12 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments