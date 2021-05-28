Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|6
|16
|.273
|8½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|13
|9
|.591
|2½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|10
|11
|.500
|4½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|10
|12
|.455
|5½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|9
|13
|.409
|6½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|8
|15
|.348
|8
___
Bradenton 6, Palm Beach 5
Daytona 9, St. Lucie 4
Fort Myers 3, Lakeland 0
Tampa 10, Dunedin 7
Jupiter 2, Clearwater 1, 10 innings
Bradenton 4, Palm Beach 2
Daytona at St. Lucie, ppd.
Lakeland 3, Fort Myers 2
Dunedin 14, Tampa 7
Jupiter 6, Clearwater 0
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 11 a.m.
Clearwater at Jupiter, noon
Dayton at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Palm Beach at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.
