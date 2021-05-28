Trending:
Low-A Southeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 11:29 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 14 7 .667
Jupiter (Miami) 12 10 .545
Daytona (Cincinnati) 11 10 .524 3
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 6 16 .273
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 16 7 .696
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 13 9 .591
Lakeland (Detroit) 10 11 .500
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 10 12 .455
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 9 13 .409
Dunedin (Toronto) 8 15 .348 8

___

Thursday’s Games

Bradenton 6, Palm Beach 5

Daytona 9, St. Lucie 4

Fort Myers 3, Lakeland 0

Tampa 10, Dunedin 7

Jupiter 2, Clearwater 1, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Bradenton 4, Palm Beach 2

Daytona at St. Lucie, ppd.

Lakeland 3, Fort Myers 2

Dunedin 14, Tampa 7

Jupiter 6, Clearwater 0

Saturday’s Games

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa at Dunedin, 11 a.m.

Clearwater at Jupiter, noon

Dayton at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

