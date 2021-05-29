Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|6
|17
|.261
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|14
|9
|.609
|2
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|12
|11
|.522
|4
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|10
|13
|.435
|6
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|10
|13
|.435
|6
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|8
|15
|.348
|8
___
Bradenton 4, Palm Beach 2
Daytona at St. Lucie, ppd.
Lakeland 3, Fort Myers 2
Dunedin 14, Tampa 7
Jupiter 6, Clearwater 0
Daytona 5, St. Lucie 3, game 1
St. Lucie 9, Daytona 3, game 2
Lakeland 2, Fort Myers 1
Bradenton 4, Palm Beach 2
Clearwater 4, Jupiter 3
Tampa at Dunedin, 11 a.m.
Clearwater at Jupiter, noon
Dayton at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Palm Beach at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Clearwater at Daytona, 7 p.m.
