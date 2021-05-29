On Air: Encounter
Low-A Southeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 10:19 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 15 8 .652
Jupiter (Miami) 12 11 .522 3
Daytona (Cincinnati) 12 11 .522 3
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 6 17 .261 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 16 7 .696
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 14 9 .609 2
Lakeland (Detroit) 12 11 .522 4
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 10 13 .435 6
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 10 13 .435 6
Dunedin (Toronto) 8 15 .348 8

___

Friday’s Games

Bradenton 4, Palm Beach 2

Daytona at St. Lucie, ppd.

Lakeland 3, Fort Myers 2

Dunedin 14, Tampa 7

Jupiter 6, Clearwater 0

Saturday’s Games

Daytona 5, St. Lucie 3, game 1

St. Lucie 9, Daytona 3, game 2

Lakeland 2, Fort Myers 1

Bradenton 4, Palm Beach 2

Clearwater 4, Jupiter 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa at Dunedin, 11 a.m.

Clearwater at Jupiter, noon

Dayton at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7 p.m.

