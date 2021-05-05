On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A Southeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct. GB
Daytona (Cincinnati) 0 0 .000 _
Jupiter (Miami) 0 0 .000 _
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 0 0 .000 _
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct. GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 0 0 .000 _
Dunedin (Toronto) 0 0 .000 _
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 0 0 .000 _
Lakeland (Detroit) 0 0 .000 _
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Myers 6, Bradenton 3

St. Lucie 13, Jupiter 3

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Tampa 11, Dunedin 7

Palm Beach 4, Daytona 3

Lakeland 8, Clearwater 2

Wednesday’s Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 12 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Blue Angels kick off 2021 show season