Low-A Southeast Glance

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
Bradenton 7, Fort Myers 2
St. Lucie 8, Jupiter 4
Tampa 12, Dunedin 11
Daytona 18, Palm Beach 8
Clearwater 4, Lakeland 3
Lakeland 6, Clearwater 4
Dunedin 4, Tampa 1
Daytona 7, Palm Beach 3
Jupiter 7, St. Lucie 5
Bradenton 18, Fort Myers 9
No games scheduled
Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
