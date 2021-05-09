Trending:
Low-A Southeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 8:55 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Daytona (Cincinnati) 4 2 .667
Jupiter (Miami) 4 2 .667
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 2 4 .333 2
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 2 4 .333 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 5 1 .833
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 3 3 .500 2
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 3 3 .500 2
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 3 3 .500 2
Lakeland (Detroit) 3 3 .500 2
Dunedin (Toronto) 1 5 .167 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Bradenton 7, Fort Myers 2

St. Lucie 8, Jupiter 4

Tampa 12, Dunedin 11

Daytona 18, Palm Beach 8

Clearwater 4, Lakeland 3

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland 6, Clearwater 4

Dunedin 4, Tampa 1

Daytona 7, Palm Beach 3

Jupiter 7, St. Lucie 5

Bradenton 18, Fort Myers 9

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

