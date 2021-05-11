Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A Southeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 10:42 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Daytona (Cincinnati) 4 2 .667
Jupiter (Miami) 4 2 .667
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 3 4 .429
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 2 5 .286
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 6 1 .857
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 4 3 .571 2
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 4 3 .571 2
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 3 4 .429 3
Lakeland (Detroit) 3 4 .429 3
Dunedin (Toronto) 1 6 .143 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa 5, Lakeland 1

Bradenton 11, Dunedin 4

Jupiter 5, Palm Beach 2

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: NOAA and Navy will describe how to create an AI-ready infrastructure in this free webinar.

Clearwater 10, Fort Myers 2

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Palm Beach at Jupiter, Noon

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA Webb’s golden mirror wings open one last time on Earth