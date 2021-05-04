Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A Southeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 2:12 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct. GB
Daytona (Cincinnati) 0 0 .000 _
Jupiter (Miami) 0 0 .000 _
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 0 0 .000 _
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct. GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 0 0 .000 _
Dunedin (Toronto) 0 0 .000 _
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 0 0 .000 _
Lakeland (Detroit) 0 0 .000 _
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Myers 6, Bradenton 3

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 12 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Lakeland at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Blue Angels kick off 2021 show season