On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 12:44 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 10 3 .769
Fresno (Colorado) 10 4 .714 ½
San Jose (San Francisco) 8 6 .571
Stockton (Oakland) 5 9 .357
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 7 6 .538
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 6 6 .500 ½
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 5 7 .417
Visalia (Arizona) 2 12 .143

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 6

Stockton 7, Visalia 5

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

San Jose 9, Fresno 2

Modesto 14, Inland Empire 4

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia 6, Stockton 5

Fresno 5, San Jose 4

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits the Coast Guard Academy for graduation ceremony