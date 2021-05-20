Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 1:41 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 11 3 .786
Fresno (Colorado) 10 4 .714 1
San Jose (San Francisco) 8 6 .571 3
Stockton (Oakland) 5 9 .357 6
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 7 7 .500
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 6 7 .462 ½
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 6 7 .462 ½
Visalia (Arizona) 2 12 .143 5

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 6

Stockton 7, Visalia 5

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

San Jose 9, Fresno 2

Modesto 14, Inland Empire 4

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia 6, Stockton 5

Fresno 5, San Jose 4

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 2

Modesto 4, Inland Empire 1

Thursday’s Games

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits the Coast Guard Academy for graduation ceremony