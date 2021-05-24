Trending:
Low-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 12:56 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 13 5 .722
Fresno (Colorado) 11 7 .611 2
San Jose (San Francisco) 11 7 .611 2
Stockton (Oakland) 7 11 .389 6
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 9 9 .500
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 8 9 .471 ½
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 8 9 .471 ½
Visalia (Arizona) 4 14 .222 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 6, Stockton 5

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Lake Elsinore 3

San Jose 5, Fresno 4, 10 innings

Modesto 10, Inland Empire 7

Sunday’s Games

Visalia 5, Stockton 2

San Jose 6, Fresno, 4

Inland Empire 5, Modesto 3

Lake Elsinore 16, Rancho Cucamonga 8

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

