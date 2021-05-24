Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|7
|11
|.389
|6
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|9
|9
|.500
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|8
|9
|.471
|½
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|8
|9
|.471
|½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|4
|14
|.222
|5
___
Visalia 6, Stockton 5
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Lake Elsinore 3
San Jose 5, Fresno 4, 10 innings
Modesto 10, Inland Empire 7
Visalia 5, Stockton 2
San Jose 6, Fresno, 4
Inland Empire 5, Modesto 3
Lake Elsinore 16, Rancho Cucamonga 8
No games scheduled
Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments