Low-A West Glance

|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|12
|7
|.632
|1½
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|7
|12
|.368
|6½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|9
|9
|.500
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|9
|9
|.500
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|8
|10
|.444
|1
|Visalia (Arizona)
|4
|14
|.222
|5
No games scheduled
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Stockton 4
Fresno 1, Inland Empire 0
Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
