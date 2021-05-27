Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|13
|7
|.650
|1
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|7
|13
|.350
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|10
|9
|.526
|½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|8
|11
|.421
|2½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|5
|15
|.250
|6

Lake Elsinore 8, San Jose 7
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Stockton 4
Modesto 9, Visalia 6
Fresno 1, Inland Empire 0
Lake Elsinore 9, San Jose 3
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Stockton 8
Visalia 12, Modesto 3
Fresno 5, Inland Empire 4
Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
