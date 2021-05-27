Trending:
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 1:35 am
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 14 6 .700
Fresno (Colorado) 13 7 .650 1
San Jose (San Francisco) 11 9 .550 3
Stockton (Oakland) 7 13 .350 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 11 9 .550
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 10 9 .526 ½
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 8 11 .421
Visalia (Arizona) 5 15 .250 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 8, San Jose 7

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Stockton 4

Modesto 9, Visalia 6

Fresno 1, Inland Empire 0

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 9, San Jose 3

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Stockton 8

Visalia 12, Modesto 3

Fresno 5, Inland Empire 4

Thursday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

