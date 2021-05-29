Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|14
|8
|.636
|1
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|13
|9
|.591
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|14
|.364
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|11
|11
|.500
|½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|9
|12
|.429
|2
|Visalia (Arizona)
|6
|16
|.273
|5½
___
San Jose 8, Lake Elsinore 2
Stockton 5, Rancho Cucamonga 3, 10 innings
Modesto 9, Visalia 3
Fresno 3, Inland Empire 2
San Jose 1, Lake Elsinore 0
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Stockton 3
Visalia 4, Modesto 2
Inland Empire 4, Fresno 2
Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments