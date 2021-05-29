Trending:
Low-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 1:03 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 15 7 .682
Fresno (Colorado) 14 8 .636 1
San Jose (San Francisco) 13 9 .591 2
Stockton (Oakland) 8 14 .364 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 11 10 .524
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 11 11 .500 ½
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 9 12 .429 2
Visalia (Arizona) 6 16 .273

___

Thursday’s Games

San Jose 8, Lake Elsinore 2

Stockton 5, Rancho Cucamonga 3, 10 innings

Modesto 9, Visalia 3

Fresno 3, Inland Empire 2

Friday’s Games

San Jose 1, Lake Elsinore 0

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Stockton 3

Visalia 4, Modesto 2

Inland Empire 4, Fresno 2

Saturday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 8 p.m.

