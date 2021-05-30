Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|14
|9
|.609
|2
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|14
|9
|.609
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|15
|.348
|8
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|11
|12
|.478
|1½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|10
|12
|.455
|2
|Visalia (Arizona)
|6
|17
|.261
|6½
___
San Jose 1, Lake Elsinore 0
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Stockton 3
Visalia 4, Modesto 2
Inland Empire 4, Fresno 2
San Jose 3, Lake Elsinore 1
Modesto 16, Visalia 5
Rancho Cucamonga 10, Stockton 9
Inland Empire 9, Fresno 3
Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments