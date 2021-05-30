Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 10:37 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 17 7 .708
San Jose (San Francisco) 15 9 .662 2
Fresno (Colorado) 14 10 .583 3
Stockton (Oakland) 9 15 .375 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 12 11 .522
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 11 12 .478 1
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 11 13 .458
Visalia (Arizona) 6 18 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose 3, Lake Elsinore 1

Modesto 16, Visalia 5

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Stockton 9

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Inland Empire 9, Fresno 3

Sunday’s Games

Stockton 7, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Modesto 6, Visalia 3

Inland Empire 3, Fresno 1

San Jose 2, Lake Elsinore 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor