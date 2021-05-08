On Air: Safe Money Radio
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 8, 2021 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _
Modesto (Seattle) 0 0 .000 _
San Jose (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _
Stockton (Oakland) 0 0 .000 _

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 0 0 .000 _
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 0 0 .000 _
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 0 0 .000 _
Visalia (Arizona) 0 0 .000 _

___

Friday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 8, 10 innings

San Jose 9, Fresno 4

Modesto 2, Stockton 1

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m. (postponed)

Saturday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

