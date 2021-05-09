Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Modesto (Seattle)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Stockton (Oakland)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Visalia (Arizona)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Saturday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 8
San Jose 3, Fresno 1
Modesto 5, Stockton 2
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Inland Empire 1
Sunday’s Games
Visalia 5, Lake Elsinore 4
Stockton at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.
Fresno at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.
Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
