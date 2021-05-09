Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _
Modesto (Seattle) 0 0 .000 _
San Jose (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _
Stockton (Oakland) 0 0 .000 _

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 0 0 .000 _
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 0 0 .000 _
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 0 0 .000 _
Visalia (Arizona) 0 0 .000 _

___

Saturday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 8

San Jose 3, Fresno 1

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Modesto 5, Stockton 2

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Inland Empire 1

Sunday’s Games

Visalia 5, Lake Elsinore 4

Stockton at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Tennessee Veteran receives first-of-its-kind prosthetic leg