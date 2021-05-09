Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Stockton (Oakland)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
___
Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 8
San Jose 3, Fresno 1
Modesto 5, Stockton 2
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Inland Empire 1
Visalia 5, Lake Elsinore 4
Stockton at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.
Inland Empire 6, Rancho Cucamonga 5
San Jose 5, Fresno 3
No games scheduled
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.
Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
