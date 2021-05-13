Trending:
Low-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 1:36 am
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 5 3 .625
Modesto (Seattle) 5 3 .625
San Jose (San Francisco) 4 4 .500 1
Stockton (Oakland) 3 5 .375 2
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 6 2 .750
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 4 3 .571
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 3 4 .429
Visalia (Arizona) 1 7 .125 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Inland Empire 11, Lake Elsinore 7

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Modesto 2

Fresno 9, Visalia 2

San Jose at Stockton, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto 4 Rancho Cucamonga 0

Fresno 5, Visalia 3

Lake Elsinore 10, Inland Empire 9

Stockton 7, San Jose 4

Thursday’s Games

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

