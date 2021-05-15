On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 12:52 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 7 3 .700
Fresno (Colorado) 6 3 .667 ½
San Jose (San Francisco) 4 5 .444
Stockton (Oakland) 4 5 .444
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 6 3 .667
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 4 4 .500
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 4 5 .444 2
Visalia (Arizona) 1 8 .111 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto 4 Rancho Cucamonga 0

Fresno 5, Visalia 3

Lake Elsinore 10, Inland Empire 9

Stockton 7, San Jose 4

Thursday’s Games

Modesto 9, Rancho Cucamonga 8

Fresno 4, Visalia 2

Inland Empire 3, Lake Elsinore 0

Stockton 5, San Jose 4

Friday’s Games

Modesto 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Inland Empire 7, Lake Elsinore 2

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Visalia at Fresno, 4:05 p.m.

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

