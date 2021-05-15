Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Stockton (Oakland)
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Visalia (Arizona)
|1
|8
|.111
|5

Modesto 4 Rancho Cucamonga 0
Fresno 5, Visalia 3
Lake Elsinore 10, Inland Empire 9
Stockton 7, San Jose 4
Modesto 9, Rancho Cucamonga 8
Fresno 4, Visalia 2
Inland Empire 3, Lake Elsinore 0
Stockton 5, San Jose 4
Modesto 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Inland Empire 7, Lake Elsinore 2
Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Fresno, 4:05 p.m.
Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
