Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 1:49 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 7 3 .700
Modesto (Seattle) 7 3 .700
San Jose (San Francisco) 5 5 .500 2
Stockton (Oakland) 4 6 .400 3
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 6 4 .600
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 5 4 .556 ½
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 4 5 .444
Visalia (Arizona) 1 9 .100 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto 4 Rancho Cucamonga 0

Fresno 5, Visalia 3

Lake Elsinore 10, Inland Empire 9

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

Stockton 7, San Jose 4

Thursday’s Games

Modesto 9, Rancho Cucamonga 8

Fresno 4, Visalia 2

Inland Empire 3, Lake Elsinore 0

Stockton 5, San Jose 4

Friday’s Games

Fresno 6, Visalia 5, 11 innings

Modesto 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2

San Jose 14, Stockton 3

        Read more: Sports News

Inland Empire 7, Lake Elsinore 2

Saturday’s Games

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Visalia at Fresno, 4:05 p.m.

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

San Jose at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration