Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|1
|11
|.083
|6
___
Modesto 9, Rancho Cucamonga 7
Inland Empire 9, Lake Elsinore 3
Fresno 14, Visalia 4
San Jose 2, Stockton 0
Fresno 6, Visalia 2
Modesto 8, Rancho Cucamonga 7
San Jose 11, Stockton 2
Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 4
No games scheduled
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.
Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments