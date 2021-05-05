On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 10:00 am
All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _
Modesto (Seattle) 0 0 .000 _
San Jose (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _
Stockton (Oakland) 0 0 .000 _

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 0 0 .000 _
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 0 0 .000 _
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 0 0 .000 _
Visalia (Arizona) 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 8, Visalia 7

Fresno 5, San Jose 3

Modesto 3, Stockton 0

Rancho Cucamonga 3, Inland Empire 1

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

