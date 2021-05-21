LPGA Pure Silk Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Kingsmill Resort – River Course
|Williamsburg, Va.
|Purse: $1.3 million
|Yardage: 6,588; Par: 71
|Second Round
Sarah Kemp 69-67_136 -6
Ana Belac 70-67_137 -5
Jessica Korda 70-67_137 -5
Stacy Lewis 68-69_137 -5
Moriya Jutanugarn 71-67_138 -4
Haeji Kang 70-68_138 -4
Wichanee Meechai 70-68_138 -4
Sei Young Kim 67-71_138 -4
Wei-Ling Hsu 66-72_138 -4
Lauren Stephenson 71-68_139 -3
Jennifer Song 70-69_139 -3
Katherine Kirk 69-70_139 -3
Megan Khang 68-71_139 -3
Vicky Hurst 71-69_140 -2
Emma Talley 71-69_140 -2
Anne van Dam 71-69_140 -2
Pajaree Anannarukarn 71-69_140 -2
Brooke M. Henderson 70-70_140 -2
Min Seo Kwak 70-70_140 -2
Nelly Korda 70-70_140 -2
Min Lee 69-71_140 -2
Ryann O’Toole 68-72_140 -2
Elizabeth Szokol 68-72_140 -2
Jiwon Jeon 67-73_140 -2
Ruixin Liu 67-73_140 -2
Luna Sobron Galmes 67-73_140 -2
Lizette Salas 73-68_141 -1
Ally Ewing 73-68_141 -1
Lindy Duncan 72-69_141 -1
Stephanie Meadow 72-69_141 -1
Albane Valenzuela 71-70_141 -1
Perrine Delacour 70-71_141 -1
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 69-72_141 -1
Louise Ridderstrom 69-72_141 -1
Amy Olson 69-72_141 -1
Dani Holmqvist 69-72_141 -1
Mina Harigae 69-72_141 -1
Lindsey Weaver 73-69_142 E
Ssu-Chia Cheng 72-70_142 E
Jenny Coleman 72-70_142 E
Austin Ernst 72-70_142 E
Jennifer Chang 72-70_142 E
Nicole Broch Larsen 70-72_142 E
Brittany Lang 70-72_142 E
Marissa Steen 70-72_142 E
Katelyn Dambaugh 69-73_142 E
Lee Lopez 75-68_143 +1
Giulia Molinaro 73-70_143 +1
Janie Jackson 73-70_143 +1
Jacqui Concolino 72-71_143 +1
Dana Finkelstein 71-72_143 +1
Mo Martin 71-72_143 +1
Sarah Jane Smith 70-73_143 +1
Andrea Lee 70-73_143 +1
Kristy McPherson 69-74_143 +1
Caroline Inglis 69-74_143 +1
Jasmine Suwannapura 69-74_143 +1
Matilda Castren 74-70_144 +2
Kyung Kim 74-70_144 +2
Jaye Marie Green 73-71_144 +2
Bianca Pagdanganan 73-71_144 +2
Maia Schechter 72-72_144 +2
Pernilla Lindberg 71-73_144 +2
Daniela Darquea 70-74_144 +2
Brittany Altomare 70-74_144 +2
Lauren Coughlin 70-74_144 +2
Kelly Tan 67-77_144 +2
Brianna Do 75-70_145 +3
Jane Park 74-71_145 +3
Pornanong Phatlum 74-71_145 +3
Kendall Dye 73-72_145 +3
Lauren Kim 73-72_145 +3
Gemma Dryburgh 73-72_145 +3
Paula Reto 73-72_145 +3
Lexi Thompson 73-72_145 +3
Dottie Ardina 72-73_145 +3
Alena Sharp 72-73_145 +3
Muni He 71-74_145 +3
Na Yeon Choi 71-74_145 +3
Hinako Shibuno 70-75_145 +3
Tiffany Joh 68-77_145 +3
|Missed the cut
Klara Spilkova 78-68_146 +4
In Gee Chun 77-69_146 +4
A Lim Kim 76-70_146 +4
Nasa Hataoka 74-72_146 +4
Laetitia Beck 73-73_146 +4
Jessica Porvasnik 73-73_146 +4
Jennifer Kupcho 73-73_146 +4
Kristen Gillman 72-74_146 +4
Xiyu Lin 71-75_146 +4
Anne-Catherine Tanguay 75-72_147 +5
Tiffany Chan 74-73_147 +5
Linnea Johansson 73-74_147 +5
Sarah Burnham 73-74_147 +5
Haley Moore 73-74_147 +5
Leona Maguire 72-75_147 +5
Sung Hyun Park 72-75_147 +5
Christina Kim 71-76_147 +5
Angela Stanford 71-76_147 +5
Ariya Jutanugarn 70-77_147 +5
Bronte Law 78-70_148 +6
Kris Tamulis 76-72_148 +6
Ashli Bunch 75-73_148 +6
Gabriela Ruffels 75-73_148 +6
Cindy LaCrosse 74-74_148 +6
Maria Fernanda Torres 74-74_148 +6
Alana Uriell 74-74_148 +6
Haru Nomura 73-75_148 +6
Nuria Iturrioz 73-75_148 +6
Mariah Stackhouse 73-75_148 +6
Su Oh 71-77_148 +6
Madelene Sagstrom 75-74_149 +7
Mind Muangkhumsakul 74-75_149 +7
Yu Liu 80-70_150 +8
Celine Herbin 77-73_150 +8
Paula Creamer 76-74_150 +8
Cydney Clanton 74-76_150 +8
Marina Alex 79-72_151 +9
Peiyun Chien 75-76_151 +9
Benyapa Niphatsophon 74-77_151 +9
Esther Henseleit 77-75_152 +10
Clariss Guce 75-77_152 +10
Liz Nagel 75-77_152 +10
Sarah D. Brown 75-77_152 +10
Jaclyn Lee 73-79_152 +10
Pavarisa Yoktuan 78-75_153 +11
Cheyenne Woods 76-77_153 +11
Jing Yan 75-78_153 +11
Katherine Perry-Hamski 75-78_153 +11
Linnea Strom 79-75_154 +12
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 78-76_154 +12
Jillian Hollis 78-76_154 +12
Jeongeun Lee 78-76_154 +12
Laura Davies 76-78_154 +12
Jackie Stoelting 80-75_155 +13
Amelia Lewis 80-75_155 +13
Suzuka Yamaguchi 77-79_156 +14
Alison Lee 79-78_157 +15
Alison Walshe 78-79_157 +15
Yujeong Son 81-77_158 +16
Ayako Uehara 80-78_158 +16
Kris Tschetter 78-82_160 +18
Destiny Lawson 77-84_161 +19
Kim Williams 82-81_163 +21
