Magic coach Clifford clears protocols, to return Wednesday

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 5:58 pm
< a min read
      

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford has cleared NBA health and safety protocols for COVID-19 and will return to the bench Wednesday night against Boston.

The Magic said Monday that Clifford would not coach that night’s game at Detroit.

Clifford has missed the past five games because of COVID-19 protocols. He tested positive for the virus last month while in between two vaccination shots.

Assistant Tyrone Corbin has served as acting coach.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

