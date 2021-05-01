Trending:
By The Associated Press
May 1, 2021 12:33 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Trout, Los Angeles, .420; Mercedes, Chicago, .415; Martinez, Boston, .351; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .350; Brantley, Houston, .345; Gurriel, Houston, .344; Mullins, Baltimore, .337; Bogaerts, Boston, .330; Cruz, Minnesota, .329; Walsh, Los Angeles, .329.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 24; Martinez, Boston, 21; Bichette, Toronto, 19; Verdugo, Boston, 19; Solak, Texas, 18; Brantley, Houston, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 17; France, Seattle, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 17.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 25; N.Lowe, Texas, 22; Devers, Boston, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; C.Santana, Kansas City, 20; Seager, Seattle, 20; Cruz, Minnesota, 19; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; Eaton, Chicago, 18; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18.

HITS_Mercedes, Chicago, 34; Mullins, Baltimore, 34; Martinez, Boston, 33; Bogaerts, Boston, 32; Gurriel, Houston, 31; Brantley, Houston, 30; Correa, Houston, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 29; Solak, Texas, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 29.

DOUBLES_Brantley, Houston, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Robert, Chicago, 9; Seager, Seattle, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; France, Seattle, 8; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 8; 9 tied at 7.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Alberto, Kansas City, 2; W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Lopez, Kansas City, 2; Madrigal, Chicago, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Judge, New York, 7; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Devers, Boston, 7; Bichette, Toronto, 7; Solak, Texas, 7.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; Semien, Toronto, 6; Anderson, Chicago, 5; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Straw, Houston, 5; Benintendi, Kansas City, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Grossman, Detroit, 4; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 4; Moore, Seattle, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Cole, New York, 4-1; Matz, Toronto, 4-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 4-2; Means, Baltimore, 3-0; Gibson, Texas, 3-0; Pivetta, Boston, 3-0; Javier, Houston, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

ERA_Duffy, Kansas City, 0.39; Rodón, Chicago, 0.72; Cole, New York, 1.43; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.67; Means, Baltimore, 1.70; Happ, Minnesota, 1.96; Gibson, Texas, 2.16; Boyd, Detroit, 2.27; Pineda, Minnesota, 2.31; Ryu, Toronto, 2.60.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 68; Cole, New York, 62; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 56; Means, Baltimore, 38; Bassitt, Oakland, 36; Rodón, Chicago, 36; Bundy, Los Angeles, 34; Berríos, Minnesota, 33; Giolito, Chicago, 33; Eovaldi, Boston, 32.

