AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Trout, Los Angeles, .413; Mercedes, Chicago, .395; Buxton, Minnesota, .392; Walsh, Los Angeles, .356; Bogaerts, Boston, .349; Martinez, Boston, .347; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .337; Brantley, Houston, .330; Gurriel, Houston, .327; Mullins, Baltimore, .321.
RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 26; Martinez, Boston, 21; Bichette, Toronto, 20; Cruz, Minnesota, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Verdugo, Boston, 20; Haniger, Seattle, 19; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Solak, Texas, 19.
RBI_Martinez, Boston, 26; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Cruz, Minnesota, 21; Walsh, Los Angeles, 21; C.Santana, Kansas City, 21; Devers, Boston, 21; Mancini, Baltimore, 21; Haniger, Seattle, 21; Merrifield, Kansas City, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 20; Seager, Seattle, 20.
HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Martinez, Boston, 35; Mullins, Baltimore, 35; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 34; Mercedes, Chicago, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Gurriel, Houston, 32; Solak, Texas, 32; Walsh, Los Angeles, 32; Brantley, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 31; N.Lowe, Texas, 31.
DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 10; Brantley, Houston, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Naylor, Cleveland, 9; Robert, Chicago, 9; Seager, Seattle, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; France, Seattle, 8; Soler, Kansas City, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 8.
TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Alberto, Kansas City, 2; W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Dozier, Kansas City, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Lopez, Kansas City, 2; Madrigal, Chicago, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 2.
HOME RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; 9 tied at 7.
STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Semien, Toronto, 6; Anderson, Chicago, 5; Canha, Oakland, 5; Haggerty, Seattle, 5; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Straw, Houston, 5.
PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Cole, New York, 4-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 4-1; Matz, Toronto, 4-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 4-2; Means, Baltimore, 3-0; Gibson, Texas, 3-0; Javier, Houston, 3-0; Pivetta, Boston, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0.
ERA_Duffy, Kansas City, 0.60; Cole, New York, 1.43; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.67; Means, Baltimore, 1.70; Gibson, Texas, 2.16; Boyd, Detroit, 2.27; Pineda, Minnesota, 2.31; Ryu, Toronto, 2.60; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.76; Kluber, New York, 3.03.
STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 68; Cole, New York, 62; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 56; Berríos, Minnesota, 42; Giolito, Chicago, 41; Bundy, Los Angeles, 40; Means, Baltimore, 38; Bassitt, Oakland, 36; Rodón, Chicago, 36; Duffy, Kansas City, 34; Heaney, Los Angeles, 34.
