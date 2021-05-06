Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 12:15 am
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Trout, Los Angeles, .398; Mercedes, Chicago, .386; Buxton, Minnesota, .379; Martinez, Boston, .349; Bogaerts, Boston, .348; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .347; Walsh, Los Angeles, .333; Gurriel, Houston, .330; Brantley, Houston, .324; Mullins, Baltimore, .320.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 26; Martinez, Boston, 25; Bichette, Toronto, 24; Solak, Texas, 22; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21; Haniger, Seattle, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Ramírez, Cleveland, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Verdugo, Boston, 21.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 25; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 23; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; J.Abreu, Chicago, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; Lowrie, Oakland, 22; Seager, Seattle, 22.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Martinez, Boston, 38; Gurriel, Houston, 35; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 34; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 34; N.Lowe, Texas, 34; Mercedes, Chicago, 34; Solak, Texas, 34.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 10; Brantley, Houston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Mullins, Baltimore, 10; Gurriel, Houston, 9; Lowrie, Oakland, 9; Naylor, Cleveland, 9; Robert, Chicago, 9; Seager, Seattle, 9; Soler, Kansas City, 9.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Alberto, Kansas City, 2; W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Dozier, Kansas City, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Lopez, Kansas City, 2; Madrigal, Chicago, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 2.

HOME RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Stanton, New York, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 8; 11 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Laureano, Oakland, 8; Anderson, Chicago, 6; Grossman, Detroit, 6; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Semien, Toronto, 6; Benintendi, Kansas City, 5; Canha, Oakland, 5; Haggerty, Seattle, 5; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Straw, Houston, 5.

PITCHING_Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; Pivetta, Boston, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Cole, New York, 4-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 4-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 4-2; Matz, Toronto, 4-2.

ERA_Duffy, Kansas City, 0.60; Means, Baltimore, 1.37; Cole, New York, 1.43; Happ, Minnesota, 1.91; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.06; Boyd, Detroit, 2.27; Cease, Chicago, 2.37; Gibson, Texas, 2.40; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.98; Kluber, New York, 3.03.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 77; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 64; Cole, New York, 62; Means, Baltimore, 50; Bassitt, Oakland, 43; Berríos, Minnesota, 42; Giolito, Chicago, 41; Bundy, Los Angeles, 40; Cease, Chicago, 40; Rodón, Chicago, 36.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS kicks off Military Appreciation Month by naturalizing 24 Army soldiers