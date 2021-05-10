Trending:
Major League Baseball Leaders

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 10:02 pm
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Trout, Los Angeles, .376; Mercedes, Chicago, .373; Alvarez, Houston, .362; Bogaerts, Boston, .348; Martinez, Boston, .338; Gurriel, Houston, .333; Walsh, Los Angeles, .325; Robert, Chicago, .316; Bregman, Houston, .312; Mullins, Baltimore, .312.

RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 31; Canha, Oakland, 28; Bichette, Toronto, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Solak, Texas, 25; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 24; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 24; Verdugo, Boston, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 23; LeMahieu, New York, 23.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; Grichuk, Toronto, 28; Walsh, Los Angeles, 27; A.García, Texas, 26; J.Abreu, Chicago, 26; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Gurriel, Houston, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; N.Lowe, Texas, 25.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 46; Martinez, Boston, 44; Mullins, Baltimore, 43; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 42; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; N.Lowe, Texas, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 38; Mercedes, Chicago, 38; Solak, Texas, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Verdugo, Boston, 38.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 11; Brantley, Houston, 11; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Buxton, Minnesota, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; Gurriel, Houston, 10; Lowrie, Oakland, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Soler, Kansas City, 10; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 10.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Lopez, Kansas City, 3; Alberto, Kansas City, 2; W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Dozier, Kansas City, 2; Dyson, Kansas City, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Madrigal, Chicago, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 2; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 2.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Stanton, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Devers, Boston, 8; Semien, Toronto, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Bichette, Toronto, 8.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 11; Laureano, Oakland, 8; Grossman, Detroit, 7; Anderson, Chicago, 6; Bichette, Toronto, 6; Canha, Oakland, 6; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Semien, Toronto, 6.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 5-0; Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-0; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; J.King, Texas, 4-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 4-2; Montas, Oakland, 4-2; Duffy, Kansas City, 4-2.

ERA_Duffy, Kansas City, 1.26; Means, Baltimore, 1.37; G.Cole, New York, 1.61; Boyd, Detroit, 2.27; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.37; Gibson, Texas, 2.40; Pineda, Minnesota, 2.43; Civale, Cleveland, 2.91; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.98; Kluber, New York, 3.06.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 77; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 75; G.Cole, New York, 66; Means, Baltimore, 50; Heaney, Los Angeles, 44; Rodón, Chicago, 44; Bassitt, Oakland, 43; Berríos, Minnesota, 43; Bundy, Los Angeles, 43; Giolito, Chicago, 43; Manaea, Oakland, 43.

