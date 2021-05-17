Trending:
Major League Baseball Leaders

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021
1 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .364; Alvarez, Houston, .348; Bogaerts, Boston, .344; Martinez, Boston, .342; Walsh, Los Angeles, .338; Trout, Los Angeles, .333; T.Anderson, Chicago, .331; Gurriel, Houston, .322; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .319; Mullins, Baltimore, .312.

RUNS_Bichette, Toronto, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; Canha, Oakland, 32; Haniger, Seattle, 30; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 29; Solak, Texas, 29; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 28; LeMahieu, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; T.Anderson, Chicago, 27; Tucker, Houston, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27.

RBI_Devers, Boston, 34; J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; Mancini, Baltimore, 32; Gurriel, Houston, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Grichuk, Toronto, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 52; Martinez, Boston, 52; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 50; Mullins, Baltimore, 49; Mercedes, Chicago, 47; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Gurriel, Houston, 46; Walsh, Los Angeles, 45; Bichette, Toronto, 44; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 44; Perez, Kansas City, 44.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 13; Brantley, Houston, 13; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 13; Gurriel, Houston, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; Devers, Boston, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 11; Soler, Kansas City, 11; 6 tied at 10.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Lopez, Kansas City, 3; 13 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 12; A.García, Texas, 11; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Martinez, Boston, 10; 10 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 8; Laureano, Oakland, 8; Moore, Seattle, 8; T.Anderson, Chicago, 7; Bichette, Toronto, 7; Grossman, Detroit, 7; Semien, Toronto, 7; Canha, Oakland, 6; Goodrum, Detroit, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6.

PITCHING_Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Civale, Cleveland, 5-1; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-1; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 5-2; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Flexen, Seattle, 4-1; Lynn, Chicago, 4-1.

ERA_Means, Baltimore, 1.21; Duffy, Kansas City, 1.94; G.Cole, New York, 2.03; Gibson, Texas, 2.32; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.36; Cease, Chicago, 2.42; Boyd, Detroit, 2.46; McCullers Jr., Houston, 2.70; Pineda, Minnesota, 2.79; Ryu, Toronto, 2.95.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 92; G.Cole, New York, 85; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 85; Bassitt, Oakland, 57; Means, Baltimore, 53; McCullers Jr., Houston, 52; Cease, Chicago, 50; Giolito, Chicago, 50; Berríos, Minnesota, 49; Heaney, Los Angeles, 49; Rodón, Chicago, 49.

