Malloy scores on error in 12th, Georgia Tech advances in ACC

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 9:23 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Justyn-Henry Malloy scored on an error by center fielder Luke Brown in the bottom of the 12th inning and second-seeded Georgia Tech beat No. 7 seed Louisville 9-8 on Thursday in the ACC Tournament.

With Georgia Tech trailing 8-7, freshman Andrew Jenkins hit a game-tying RBI single to center, scoring Tres Gonzalez, and Brown bobbled it as Malloy raced home.

Georgia Tech (30-22), which advanced to the semifinals on Saturday, entered 0-19 this season when trailing after seven innings. But Kevin Parada helped put an end to that by hitting a three-run home run in the eighth to tie it at 6.

Louisville (28-23) got home runs in the 11th and 12th innings — from Alex Binelas and Alex Binelas — to put pressure on Georgia Tech.

Jenkins and Parada each had three hits and three RBIs for Georgia Tech, and Drew Compton went 3 for 6 with two doubles.

Georgia Tech starter Brant Hurter allowed four runs in 2 1/3 innings. Dawson Brown (2-0), the eighth pitcher used by Georgia Tech, faced two batters and got Lucas Dunn to ground out.

