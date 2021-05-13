On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Man United fans protest again outside Old Trafford

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 1:41 pm
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Hundreds of Manchester United fans are protesting outside Old Trafford ahead of the team’s match against Liverpool, which was postponed two weeks ago due to unrest.

There was a stronger policing presence outside the stadium on Thursday after some fans managed to get inside and stormed the pitch on May 2.

Fans setting off flares are protesting against the owning Glazer family following the club’s part in a failed attempt to launch a European Super League last month.

Co-owner Joel Glazer has pledged to engage more with fans going forward.

___

