On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Man United finishes EPL season unbeaten away from home

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 2:40 pm
< a min read
      

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Manchester United completed the Premier League season undefeated away from home as Juan Mata’s penalty secured a 2-1 win at Wolverhampton on Sunday in the home side’s final match under Nuno Espirito Santo.

United fielded a second-string lineup to rest key players for Wednesday’s Europa League final against Villarreal, yet still took the lead in the 13th minute when 19-year-old forward Anthony Elanga headed in.

Nelson Semedo equalized in the 39th before Mata put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team back in front with a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

In managing to go through the campaign without a loss on the road, United has matched a feat only previously achieved in the English top flight by Preston in 1888-89 and Arsenal in 2001-02 and 2003-04.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

United had already been confirmed as finishing second in the table, while Wolves ended the season in 13th place on the day fans returned to Molineux and bade farewell to Nuno after a four-year tenure which started in the second-tier Championship and included a run to the Europa League quarterfinals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds