Mariners reinstate Dugger, Misiewicz from COVID injured list

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 9:02 pm
1 min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Robert Dugger and left-hander Anthony Misiewicz were reinstated by the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, one day after they and two other relievers were placed on the COVID-19 injured list when the team reported a positive case in its traveling party.

“We’re fortunate to get those guys back in our bullpen. We’ll probably need them tonight,” manager Scott Servais said before Saturday’s game against the San Diego Padres. The Mariners lost the series opener 16-1 on Friday night.

“Obviously with the COVID issues we had yesterday, those guys have received vaccinations so they had to be out a day to make sure they were good. That test came back negative so they’re good to go and join our club.

“Again, every situation is a little bit different on the contact tracing and where guys are at, if they’ve been vaccinated or not. We were hoping they would be OK and we’re lucky to have them back.”

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

Servais said the whole team was tested Friday and again Saturday and hasn’t had any more positives.

“Right now we’re in as good a shape as we can be. We’re still missing a couple of guys but no more additional positive tests.”

The Mariners did not identify who tested positive.

Right-handers Will Vest and Drew Steckenrider remain on the COVID IL.

Also Saturday, the Mariners claimed left-hander Daniel Zamora from the New York Mets and assigned him to Tacoma.

Zamora made four appearances, including one start, with Triple-A Syracuse this season, going 0-2.

In his big league career he is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 33 relief appearances with the Mets in 2018 and 2019.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

