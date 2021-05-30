Trending:
Marlins look to stop 3-game slide against Red Sox

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Miami Marlins (24-28, fourth in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (32-20, second in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-4, 3.46 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Red Sox are 16-13 in home games in 2020. The Boston offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the league. J.D. Martinez leads the team with an average of .328.

The Marlins are 12-16 on the road. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Corey Dickerson leads the team with an OBP of .341.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 3-1. Nathan Eovaldi secured his sixth victory and Hunter Renfroe went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Boston. Trevor Rogers took his third loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez leads the Red Sox with 62 hits and has 39 RBIs.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 18 extra base hits and 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .249 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Marlins: 5-5, .238 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Marlins: Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Adam Duvall: (oblique), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (ankle), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

