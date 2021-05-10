Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Marlins take on the Diamondbacks after Alcantara’s strong showing

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Miami Marlins (15-18, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (15-19, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (1-3, 6.07 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with six strikeouts against Milwaukee.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The Diamondbacks are 6-5 on their home turf. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .315 is eighth in the league. Carson Kelly leads the lineup with an OBP of .469.

The Marlins are 7-9 on the road. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.13. Trevor Rogers leads the team with a 1.90 earned run average.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-1. Dylan Floro earned his second victory and Miguel Rojas went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. J.B. Bukauskas took his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with seven home runs and has 18 RBIs.

Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with six home runs and is batting .207.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .221 batting average, 2.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring).

        Read more: Sports News

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (hamstring), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Amazon DocumentDB Focus Days | May and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sisters and brother-in-law follow brother, join Washington Guard