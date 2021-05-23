Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Martinez scores late, Atlanta United ties Sounders 1-1

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 9:49 pm
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (AP) — Josef Martínez converted a penalty kick in the 86th minute to help Atlanta United tie the Seattle Sounders 1-1 on Sunday.

Atlanta (2-1-3), which had won back-to-back games and is unbeaten in three straight, had 63% possession and snapped the Sounders’ four-game win streak.

Brooks Lennon drew a foul, conceded by Brad Smith, in the area and Martínez scored from the spot to make it 1-all.

Raúl Ruidíaz headed home a corner kick by João Paulo to give Seattle (5-0-2) the lead in the sixth minute. Ruidíaz has six goals this season.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

UNION 1, D.C. UNITED 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in first-half stoppage time and Andre Blake had four of his seven saves in the second half to help Philadelphia hold off D.C. United.

Jamiro Monteiro flicked a weighted pass into the penalty area and Przybylko settled it with his first touch for a close-range finish to help Phildelphia improve to 3-2-2.

D.C. United dropped to 2-5-0.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds