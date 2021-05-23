Martinez scores late, Atlanta United ties Sounders 1-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Josef Martínez converted a penalty kick in the 86th minute to help Atlanta United tie the Seattle Sounders 1-1 on Sunday.

Atlanta (2-1-3), which had won back-to-back games and is unbeaten in three straight, had 63% possession and snapped the Sounders’ four-game win streak.

Brooks Lennon drew a foul, conceded by Brad Smith, in the area and Martínez scored from the spot to make it 1-all.

Raúl Ruidíaz headed home a corner kick by João Paulo to give Seattle (5-0-2) the lead in the sixth minute. Ruidíaz has six goals this season.

UNION 1, D.C. UNITED 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in first-half stoppage time and Andre Blake had four of his seven saves in the second half to help Philadelphia hold off D.C. United.

Jamiro Monteiro flicked a weighted pass into the penalty area and Przybylko settled it with his first touch for a close-range finish to help Phildelphia improve to 3-2-2.

D.C. United dropped to 2-5-0.

