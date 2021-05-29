On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Maryland and Virginia advance to men’s lacrosse title game

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 7:30 pm
1 min read
      

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jared Bernhardt had five goals and two assists, goalie Logan McNaney made a career-high 17 saves, and third-seeded Maryland beat second-seeded Duke 14-5 on Saturday in the Division I men’s lacrosse semifinals at cold and rainy Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

Bernhardt has scored a school-record 200 career goals at Maryland (15-0), and 16 have come in the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils (14-3) were held to a season low in goals, but Michael Sowers had two of them in his final college game. He finished his career with 383 points, second all-time to Lyle Thompson (400) of the Albany Great Danes.

In Saturday’s other semifinal, reigning national champion Virginia used a 6-0 run in the second quarter and held on late to beat top-seeded North Carolina 12-11 and earn a chance to defend its 2019 title.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Connor Shellenberger led the fourth-seeded Cavaliers (13-4) with two goals and four assists, goalie Alex Rode made 15 saves, and Ian Laviano notched the game-winner in the final minute of the third quarter.

The Tar Heels (13-3) got two goals from William Perry in the fourth quarter, the second with 3:05 to go, but couldn’t get the equalizer.

There was no tournament last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor