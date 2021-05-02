On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Miami 0, Nashville 0

By The Associated Press
May 2, 2021 3:17 pm
Miami 0 0 0
Nashville 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Miami, John McCarthy, Drake Callender; Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Godoy, Nashville, 24th; Gregore, Miami, 65th; Zimmerman, Nashville, 70th.

Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Eric Weisbrod, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Joshua Encarnacion.

A_13,855.

___

Lineups

Miami_John McCarthy; Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Ryan Shawcross; Jay Chapman (Edison Azcona, 67th), Gregore, Joevin Jones (Brek Shea, 46th), Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro (Robbie Robinson, 67th, Josh Penn, 79th), Victor Ulloa; .

Nashville_Joe Willis; Alistair Johnston, Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal (Rodrigo Pineiro, 90th+3), Dax McCarty, Hany Mukhtar (Dominique Badji, 76th), Alex Muyl (Handwalla Bwana, 76th); Jhonder Cadiz (C J Sapong, 61st).

