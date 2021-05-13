Miami 3, Arizona 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|2
|8
|
|M.Rojas ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.291
|Dickerson lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Berti 3b-2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Díaz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|a-Anderson ph-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|León c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.220
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Poteet p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Cooper ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|1-Brinson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|0
|10
|
|P.Smith rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|J.Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|2-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Varsho cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Peacock p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|b-An.Young ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Al.Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|c-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miami
|210
|000
|000_3
|10
|0
|Arizona
|100
|010
|000_2
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Díaz in the 3rd. b-homered for Peacock in the 5th. c-flied out for Clarke in the 8th. d-walked for Floro in the 9th.
1-ran for Cooper in the 9th. 2-ran for Vogt in the 9th.
E_J.Rojas (3). LOB_Miami 9, Arizona 4. 2B_Peralta (7). HR_Aguilar (9), off Peacock; León (1), off Peacock; An.Young (4), off Poteet. RBIs_Aguilar 2 (31), León (1), Peralta (27), An.Young (7). SB_J.Rojas (2). S_Bleier.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Anderson, M.Rojas, Dickerson, Sierra); Arizona 2 (Vogt, Cabrera). RISP_Miami 0 for 11; Arizona 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Berti, M.Rojas, Cabrera. LIDP_Escobar. GIDP_Dickerson.
DP_Miami 1 (Aguilar); Arizona 1 (J.Rojas, Ahmed, Cabrera).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Poteet, W, 1-0
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|77
|3.60
|Bleier, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.11
|Bass, H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.11
|Floro, H, 5
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.08
|García, S, 6-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.76
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peacock, L, 1-1
|5
|
|6
|3
|2
|0
|3
|64
|5.40
|Al.Young
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|3.52
|Clarke
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.42
|Soria
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|7.71
IBB_off Al.Young (Aguilar).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:41. A_5,714 (48,686).
