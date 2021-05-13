On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Miami 3, Arizona 2

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 12:38 am
1 min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 10 3 2 8
M.Rojas ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .279
Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .291
Dickerson lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .301
Duvall rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .212
Berti 3b-2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .183
Díaz 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .152
a-Anderson ph-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .202
León c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .220
Sierra cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .206
Poteet p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bass p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Cooper ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .194
1-Brinson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 0 10
P.Smith rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276
J.Rojas 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .287
Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Peralta lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .267
Vogt c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .226
2-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .208
Varsho cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Peacock p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
b-An.Young ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .400
Al.Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
c-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami 210 000 000_3 10 0
Arizona 100 010 000_2 7 1

a-grounded out for Díaz in the 3rd. b-homered for Peacock in the 5th. c-flied out for Clarke in the 8th. d-walked for Floro in the 9th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 9th. 2-ran for Vogt in the 9th.

E_J.Rojas (3). LOB_Miami 9, Arizona 4. 2B_Peralta (7). HR_Aguilar (9), off Peacock; León (1), off Peacock; An.Young (4), off Poteet. RBIs_Aguilar 2 (31), León (1), Peralta (27), An.Young (7). SB_J.Rojas (2). S_Bleier.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Anderson, M.Rojas, Dickerson, Sierra); Arizona 2 (Vogt, Cabrera). RISP_Miami 0 for 11; Arizona 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Berti, M.Rojas, Cabrera. LIDP_Escobar. GIDP_Dickerson.

DP_Miami 1 (Aguilar); Arizona 1 (J.Rojas, Ahmed, Cabrera).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Poteet, W, 1-0 5 4 2 2 0 6 77 3.60
Bleier, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.11
Bass, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.11
Floro, H, 5 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 1.08
García, S, 6-7 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.76
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peacock, L, 1-1 5 6 3 2 0 3 64 5.40
Al.Young 2 1 0 0 1 3 27 3.52
Clarke 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 4.42
Soria 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 7.71

IBB_off Al.Young (Aguilar).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:41. A_5,714 (48,686).

