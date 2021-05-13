Miami 3, Arizona 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 10 3 2 8 M.Rojas ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .279 Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .291 Dickerson lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Duvall rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .212 Berti 3b-2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .183 Díaz 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .152 a-Anderson ph-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .202 León c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .220 Sierra cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .206 Poteet p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bass p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Cooper ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .194 1-Brinson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 0 10 P.Smith rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 J.Rojas 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .287 Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Peralta lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .267 Vogt c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .226 2-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .208 Varsho cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Peacock p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 b-An.Young ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .400 Al.Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 c-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Miami 210 000 000_3 10 0 Arizona 100 010 000_2 7 1

a-grounded out for Díaz in the 3rd. b-homered for Peacock in the 5th. c-flied out for Clarke in the 8th. d-walked for Floro in the 9th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 9th. 2-ran for Vogt in the 9th.

E_J.Rojas (3). LOB_Miami 9, Arizona 4. 2B_Peralta (7). HR_Aguilar (9), off Peacock; León (1), off Peacock; An.Young (4), off Poteet. RBIs_Aguilar 2 (31), León (1), Peralta (27), An.Young (7). SB_J.Rojas (2). S_Bleier.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Anderson, M.Rojas, Dickerson, Sierra); Arizona 2 (Vogt, Cabrera). RISP_Miami 0 for 11; Arizona 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Berti, M.Rojas, Cabrera. LIDP_Escobar. GIDP_Dickerson.

DP_Miami 1 (Aguilar); Arizona 1 (J.Rojas, Ahmed, Cabrera).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Poteet, W, 1-0 5 4 2 2 0 6 77 3.60 Bleier, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.11 Bass, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.11 Floro, H, 5 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 1.08 García, S, 6-7 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.76

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peacock, L, 1-1 5 6 3 2 0 3 64 5.40 Al.Young 2 1 0 0 1 3 27 3.52 Clarke 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 4.42 Soria 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 7.71

IBB_off Al.Young (Aguilar).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:41. A_5,714 (48,686).

