Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|0
|7
|
|Villar 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Do.Smith 1b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Maybin lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Fargas cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Drury 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Lee rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.067
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Peraza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Y.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yamamoto p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Tovar 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|4
|3
|5
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Cooper rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.246
|León c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Poteet p
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|Curtiss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bender p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|000
|000
|010_1
|6
|1
|Miami
|050
|000
|00x_5
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Gsellman in the 8th.
E_Lindor (3). LOB_New York 4, Miami 6. 2B_Fargas (3). RBIs_Tovar (1), Poteet (1), Chisholm Jr. (11), Rojas (17), Aguilar (33).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Miami 1 (Poteet). RISP_New York 1 for 3; Miami 3 for 6.
GIDP_Villar.
DP_Miami 1 (Anderson, Rojas, Aguilar).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yamamoto, L, 1-1
|4
|
|6
|5
|4
|2
|2
|73
|6.75
|Gsellman
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|40
|2.50
|Y.Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Poteet, W, 2-0
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|93
|1.06
|Curtiss
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|3.68
|Bender
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
HBP_Yamamoto (León).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:37. A_7,945 (36,742).
