Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 0 7 Villar 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .194 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Do.Smith 1b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241 Maybin lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Fargas cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .300 Drury 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .143 Lee rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .067 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Y.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yamamoto p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Tovar 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .250

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 7 4 3 5 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .289 Rojas ss 3 1 0 1 1 0 .280 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .255 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Anderson 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250 Cooper rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .246 León c 3 1 0 0 0 0 .167 Sierra cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Poteet p 3 1 1 1 0 0 .125 Curtiss p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bender p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York 000 000 010_1 6 1 Miami 050 000 00x_5 7 0

a-grounded out for Gsellman in the 8th.

E_Lindor (3). LOB_New York 4, Miami 6. 2B_Fargas (3). RBIs_Tovar (1), Poteet (1), Chisholm Jr. (11), Rojas (17), Aguilar (33).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Miami 1 (Poteet). RISP_New York 1 for 3; Miami 3 for 6.

GIDP_Villar.

DP_Miami 1 (Anderson, Rojas, Aguilar).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yamamoto, L, 1-1 4 6 5 4 2 2 73 6.75 Gsellman 3 1 0 0 0 2 40 2.50 Y.Díaz 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Poteet, W, 2-0 7 3 0 0 0 4 93 1.06 Curtiss 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 3.68 Bender 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 0.00

HBP_Yamamoto (León).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:37. A_7,945 (36,742).

