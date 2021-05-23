On Air: Federal News Network program
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 4:06 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 0 7
Villar 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .194
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Do.Smith 1b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Maybin lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Fargas cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .300
Drury 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .143
Lee rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .067
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Y.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yamamoto p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Tovar 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 7 4 3 5
Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .289
Rojas ss 3 1 0 1 1 0 .280
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .255
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Anderson 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250
Cooper rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .246
León c 3 1 0 0 0 0 .167
Sierra cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Poteet p 3 1 1 1 0 0 .125
Curtiss p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bender p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York 000 000 010_1 6 1
Miami 050 000 00x_5 7 0

a-grounded out for Gsellman in the 8th.

E_Lindor (3). LOB_New York 4, Miami 6. 2B_Fargas (3). RBIs_Tovar (1), Poteet (1), Chisholm Jr. (11), Rojas (17), Aguilar (33).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Miami 1 (Poteet). RISP_New York 1 for 3; Miami 3 for 6.

GIDP_Villar.

DP_Miami 1 (Anderson, Rojas, Aguilar).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yamamoto, L, 1-1 4 6 5 4 2 2 73 6.75
Gsellman 3 1 0 0 0 2 40 2.50
Y.Díaz 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Poteet, W, 2-0 7 3 0 0 0 4 93 1.06
Curtiss 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 3.68
Bender 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 0.00

HBP_Yamamoto (León).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:37. A_7,945 (36,742).

